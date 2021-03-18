Heavy traffic not to enter in city on March 19 & 21

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday finalised all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on March 19, Friday and Mar 21, Sunday while vehicular traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Faizabad during full dress rehearsal for Pakistan National Day Parade.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the entry of heavy vehicles would be banned in Rawalpindi city on March 19 and Mar 21 particularly after 12 noon, midnight.

The City Traffic Police have formulated a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate motorists of twin cities during full dress rehearsals for March 23 Parade.

As many as 336 officers and Traffic Wardens would be deployed on various city roads to regulate traffic, he said adding, Faizabad Interchange would remain closed for all kinds of traffic either going towards Islamabad or entering Rawalpindi from 5 am to conclusion of the rehearsal.

He said the diversions would also be placed on different places, adding, the motorists who want to go to Islamabad from Murree Road would reach their destinations via 9th Avenue while those travelling on the 9th Avenue would enter Rawalpindi by taking U-turn from Double Road.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from Koral Chowk would enter the federal capital using routes of Khana Pull Service Road, Chungi Number-8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C-Block, Murree Road and Stadium Road.

The entry of buses, trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles would also be banned, he said. The City Traffic Police urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.