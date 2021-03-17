‘Khursheed’s flour mills, Mumtaz Bhutto’s field provided illegal power connections’

SUKKUR: A task force team of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to Ketty Mumtaz Bhutto and detected six illegal electricity connections running the tubewells in the agricultural field of former CM Sindh, Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

Sources said the task force team has reached the conclusion that some of the SEPCO employees were allegedly behind the electricity theft. The team has also requested the FIA to dig out the electricity theft. Sources in SEPCO said that the deputy director technical, Raj Kumar, who has also been enjoying additional charge of divisional commercial manager, was behind all the theft.

Meanwhile, the sources further revealed that Kumar also provided illegal connections to run tubewells and flour mills of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah. It is pertinent to mention that the SEPCO DCM has allegedly become a millionaire through those illegal connections, including permitting new connections to some politically-influential builders. They said the FIA has launched an inquiry against the SEPCO employee, revealing that he has never been transferred from Sukkur, while held multiple positions. The FIA asserted that the DCM has accumulated assets beyond known sources of income.