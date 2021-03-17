close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Senate polls replay of 2018 general elections, says Abbasi

Obaid Abrar Khan
March 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Tuesday that the Senate elections were the replay of general elections of 2018.

Talking to media outside the accountability court, he said the PTI government was ready to go to any extent for the sake of power despite the fact that it had failed to deliver. He said although his party believed in giving resignations from assemblies en masse, still the ultimate decision was to be taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership. He said everybody knew what role the NAB was playing in country’s politics. He said seeking of cancellation of the bail of Maryam Nawaz gave an impression that it was the Bureau that was calling the shots in the country.

