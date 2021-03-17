close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

‘Islamic countries must join hands against Islamophobia’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday said the situation demands that all Islamic countries carry out a joint struggle for the elimination of Islamophobia, extremism and terrorism.

“Islamic countries must develop a joint strategy against extremist organizations, groups and individuals,” he said while talking with the Arab media along with Pakistani and international media here on Tuesday. The Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East said Pakistan's stance on Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat has been recognized in the entire Muslim world.

Latest News

More From Pakistan