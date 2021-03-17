‘Islamic countries must join hands against Islamophobia’

ISLAMABAD: The Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday said the situation demands that all Islamic countries carry out a joint struggle for the elimination of Islamophobia, extremism and terrorism.

“Islamic countries must develop a joint strategy against extremist organizations, groups and individuals,” he said while talking with the Arab media along with Pakistani and international media here on Tuesday. The Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East said Pakistan's stance on Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat has been recognized in the entire Muslim world.