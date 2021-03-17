PFUJ seminar on press freedom, resolution of media crisis today

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of mainstream political parties, trade union, civil society and human rights groups will address a national seminar on “Freedom of Press and Resolution of Media Crisis” to be organised by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) today (Wednesday), says a press release.

The seminar is part of PFUJ‘s country-wide campaign “Enough is Enough.” PFUJ has dedicated 2021 to this campaign in which seminars, long-march, rallies and protests will be organised to raise voice against the prevailing media crisis and curbs on freedom of expression.

Under this campaign, PFUJ has already organised four seminars in provincial capitals and a social media campaign highlighting media crisis and challenges to freedom of expression. The national seminar will be addressed by Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, former senator Frahatullah Babar, Secretary General PML-N and former minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Khush Dil Khan, President Supreme Court Bar Association Latif Afridi, Secretary General Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Haris Khaliq, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja and senior journalists including Hussain Naqi, M Ziauddin, Hamid Mir, Talat Hussain, Mazhar Abbas, Javed Chaudhry, Kashif Abbasi, Muhammad Malick, Asma Sherazi, Gharida Farooqi and Munizae Jahangir. The speakers will discuss the issues faced by Pakistani media.

Following that, a resolution will be presented listing demands of media community. The event will also feature book launching of “From Layoffs to Lashes: PFUJ’s 70-Year Fight for Media Freedom.” The book records the milestones in PFUJ’s journey and recalls services rendered by torchbearers for the cause of freedom of expression.