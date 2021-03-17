Qadri to unveil modern syllabus of seminaries today

LAHORE: Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) founding leader Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will announce the outlines of the new model of uniform syllabus for religious seminaries on Wednesday (today) at a national conference of religious scholars and Mashaykh to be held online.

Senior religious scholars of madaris from all over the country will discuss the redesigning the curriculum of the religious seminaries at the conference, said MQI Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur while addressing a meeting on Tuesday.

He said Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will outline the chief characteristics and distinctions of the new syllabus of Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan, the examination board of seminaries affiliated with MQI. He will also explore the 1000-year old history of the religious curriculum taught at various religious institutions. He said invitations were extended to all concerned scholars for participation in the historic national conference.