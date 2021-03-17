close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 17, 2021

Qadri to unveil modern syllabus of seminaries today

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 17, 2021

LAHORE: Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) founding leader Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will announce the outlines of the new model of uniform syllabus for religious seminaries on Wednesday (today) at a national conference of religious scholars and Mashaykh to be held online.

Senior religious scholars of madaris from all over the country will discuss the redesigning the curriculum of the religious seminaries at the conference, said MQI Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur while addressing a meeting on Tuesday.

He said Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will outline the chief characteristics and distinctions of the new syllabus of Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan, the examination board of seminaries affiliated with MQI. He will also explore the 1000-year old history of the religious curriculum taught at various religious institutions. He said invitations were extended to all concerned scholars for participation in the historic national conference.

Latest News

More From Top Story