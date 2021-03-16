All Pakistan Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Show to start on March 19

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will hold the All Pakistan Fruits, Flower and Vegetable Show on March 19 at Baghe Ibne Qasim.

"In the past, the traditional show was held every year and now it is being restored. This is KMCâ€™s another step towards providing healthy atmosphere to the people," the KMC administrator, Laeeq Ahmed, said as he reviewied measures for show being organized by the municipalityâ€™s parks and horticulture department and Horticulture Society of Pakistan.

The KMC administrator directed the parks and horticulture director to ensure maximum participation of public in the show. The horticulture department has also approached many institutions for getting fruitful results of tree plantation. The Horticulture Society of Pakistan, Faizan Global Relief Foundation, Rotary International, NED University of Engineering and Technology and other institutes have been approached in this regard.

Flowers of the KMC's nursery as well as other nurseries would be exhibited in the show. Representatives of the KMC, Horticulture Society of Pakistan and Baghban Advisory Group have been included in the managing committees of the All Pakistan Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Show.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the KMC's parks and horticulture department and Horticulture Society of Pakistan. The signing ceremony was attended by Horticulture Society of Pakistan Chairman Faheem Siddiqui, General Secretary Commodore (retd) Ashfaq Baig, KMC Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Director Parks Junaidullah and others.