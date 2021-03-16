National Women Football Group B matches postponed after Covid case

KARACHI: The organisers on Monday postponed Group B matches of the National Women Football Championship when a player of Karachi United tested positive for Covid-19.

The four teams of the group, Karachi United, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sialkot City Women FC and Karachi Women FC, have been told to get themselves tested.

The PFF will bear the expenses of the tests, it was said in a press release. “The PFF has been notified by KU that one of their players has been tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14. KU have been advised to get their entire squad tested. KU have played against Karachi Women FC and HEC while Karachi Women FC have met Sialkot City Women FC in the competition Group B till date,” the PFF said on Monday.

“Therefore all teams in first and second contact have been advised to get their squads tested,” the PFF said. “The PFF will provide financial support to all teams required to get tested. There will be no Group B matches at least until tests results are received. The PFF will decide further action depending on the test results,” it said.

The matches of the rest of the groups will be played as per schedule. In Group A on Tuesday (today), WAPDA will lock horns with Hazara Girls Academy here at KMC Stadium. Meanwhile, some team sources told ‘The News’ that the development has created tension among parents of the girls featuring in the 19-team competition.

“It is very dangerous. You see we have put up six players in one room and if some of them test positive then it will create a lot of issues for us,” a team source told this correspondent. One of the hot favourites Masha United also have four Nepali players. However, a senior official of the team told ‘The News’ that their team has been kept in a secure environment in a decent hotel. “We have put two players in one room and here everything is perfect. All players are fit and there is no issue,” the official said.