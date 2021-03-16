close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

BMC new building inaugurated

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Bannu Medical College.

He addressed a ceremony in Bannu Township as a special guest to mark the occasion. Besides students, dean and principal of the college, Prof Hussain Babar, teachers of various faculties of the college, Executive Engineer C&W Hamraz Khan and officers of other departments were present on the occasion. The commissioner said all available resources would be utilised for the development of the health sector in Bannu for improving the treatment facilities, advising the medical students to serve the suffering humanity on completing their education.

