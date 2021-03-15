Momin Saqib named Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 hero

LONDON: Well-known former Pakistani student Momin Saqib has been named as a Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero at the Commonwealth Youth Awards 2021. The Awards recognise those young people who are actively involved in bringing about a meaningful change and are integral to creating a more innovative and interconnected future.

In its 2021 edition, the Commonwealth Youth Awards have highlighted 10 exceptional young people who have gone above and beyond to support communities and be a positive light during the challenges posed as a result of the global pandemic.

In the category of charitable work, Momin Saqib has been named as a Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero for the charitable initiative he co-founded with British Pakistani restaurateur and award-winning chef Raja Suleman Raza, Arif Malik and a team of volunteers in March 2020 called “One Million Meals”.

The initiative, backed by football legend David Beckham and Suleman Raza, was an emergency response to the Covid-19 crisis in the UK to help provide free hot meals to the National Health Service (NHS) staff and other key workers, including police, school staff and firefighters.

Led by volunteers, the initiative has to-date provided over 100,000 meals and beverages in more than 200 locations through 47 hospitals, trusts and food banks.

The initiative received a wide coverage on the English media, including the BBC, Sky News and The Guardian.

Momin initially made history by getting elected as the first Non-EU President of the King’s College London Students’ Union in 144 years, being awarded the Honorary Life Membership with a permanent plaque at the famous Bush House.

King’s College London tweeted: “Congratulations to Momin Saqib, former KCLSU President and King’s staff, on being named a Commonwealth Youth Covid-19 Hero at the 2020 Commonwealth Youth Awards for co-founding One Million Meals.”

Although, widely recognised through his viral ‘Maro Mujhe Maro’ video during the 2019 cricket World Cup, Momin is working as an actor these days in several soaps. Commenting on the award, Momin Saqib said he was heartened at the recognition.

“I am humbled at the recognition. Through the One Million Meals campaign, we aimed to show that Pakistanis care for others and our initiative was followed by many other organisations. Home to 2.4 billion people, the Commonwealth is a voluntary association of sovereign states with 54 independent and equal countries, almost all of which were formerly under the British rule. It includes both advanced economies and developing countries across five regions; Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific. An award from the leading Commonwealth body is a huge honour.”