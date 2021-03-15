LHC takes up NAB’s plea seeking Maryam’s bail cancellation today

LAHORE: A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural will take up today (Monday) the NAB petition seeking cancellation of post-arrest bail granted to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-judge bench had released Maryam Nawaz on November 4, 2019 on bail with direction to surrender her passport to the Registrar’s office of the court to show her bonafide since the NAB had feared she could flee the country.

The NAB in its petition argues that Maryam has been flouting and misusing the concession of bail by continuously attacking the state institutions through political speeches and social media. It stated that the respondent is involved in anti-state propaganda supporting the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

“The respondent has chosen a path of attacking the state institutions and tried to cause friction in the rank and file of armed forces and is also inciting the general public against them by publicly attacking them and the heads of other institutions,” the Bureau said.

The NAB argued that the conduct of the respondent attracts specific grounds to seek cancellation of post-arrest bail.