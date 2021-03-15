RTO Faisalabad unearths huge scam

ISLAMABAD: The FBR's Regional Tax Offices' Investigation and Prosecution Cell has registered an FIR against M/s Amin Traders on account of issuing fake and flying invoices.

During search operation, a truck load of record of various businesses, invoices and hundreds of stamps used in generation of fake invoices has been confiscated. So far, it appears the accused is involved in a huge scam of hundreds of millions of tax fraud by means of being the epicenter of notorious business of fake/flying invoices. Separate teams have been constituted to unearth the whole scam.