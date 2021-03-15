Ushna, Noor reach SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis final

LAHORE: Ushna Suhail of WAPDA and Noor Malik of ZTBL reached the ladies singles final in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

In the ladies singles semifinals, WAPDA's Ushna Sohail played tremendously against Mehak Khokar, winning the match 6-2, 6-1.

ZTBL's Noor Malik stunned Esha Jawad in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Noor credited her father, ZTBL coach and former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, for her success.

In boys U-18 semifinals, Hamid Israr faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the encounter 7-6, 6-2 while Hasheesh Kumar outsmarted Zalan Khan quite comfortably with a score of 6-0, 6-2.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Shimza Durab thrashed Zara Khan 8-0, Sheeza Sajid outclassed Ashtifila Arif 8-0, Amna Ali Qayyum outscored Tooba Khan 8-1 and Natalia Zamn routed Labika Durab 8-1.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 2-6, 6-0, 10-7 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-3, 6-2.

In U-12 semifinals, Omer Jawad had to struggle hard to beat spirited Ameer Mazri 4-2, 6-7, 5-3.

Hamza Roman Beat Omer 4-0, 4-1, Abdur Rehman outlasted Fajar Fayyaz 4-1, 4-2 and M Shayan Afridi routed Hajra 4-0, 5-3.

In the men’s doubles semifinals, Aqeel/Ahmad beat Muzammil/Mudassar 6-4, 7-6, Barkat/Shoaib beat Abid/Waqas 6-3, 7-6.

In the seniors 40 plus doubles, Aqeel/Talha Beat Shakeel/Israr 6-2, 6-2 and Fayyaz/Arif beat Amin/Hammad 6-1, 6-1.