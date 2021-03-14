Long march to be held between Maryam and Hamza: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that a long march will now be held between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz for the party’s succession.

The SAPM took to Twitter on Saturday and said that Maryam Nawaz suffered the most by Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s release through Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Shahbaz Gill alleged that PML-N members did not vote for Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate chairman elections on Friday and wasted their ballots. He said the party is divided from within over party’s succession and Maryam Nawaz’s politics of rallies, resignations, threats and Senate elections has failed.