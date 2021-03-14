Evening with Kishwar Naheed

Islamabad :The Asian Study Group will organise a special evening of conversation, poetry reading and interaction to celebrate the well-known feminist Urdu poet and writer, Kishwar Naheed tomorrow (March 15), at 6:30 p.m.

Kishwar Naheed has been bestowed with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan and many other awards for her works including the Nelson Mandela Prize and the prestigious Unesco award for Children Literature. She is a prominent activist engaged in women and children rights. She has also headed several important institutions such as the PNCA in Islamabad. In 2016, she published her autobiography, ‘A Bad Woman’s Story,’ which was very well received nationally and internationally.

Her poetry has been translated into several languages. The session will include a recitation of some of her well known poems with translations in English.

A video clip of one of her most famous poems, ‘Hum gunahgar aurten’ performed by Kiran Ahluwalia will also be screened.

For further information contact: the Asian Study Group office (051-2802343 – Tuesday to Saturday 11 am to 2 pm or asianstudyg @gmail.com .