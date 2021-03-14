Sarwar asks Opp to negotiate over open ballot for future Senate polls

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called the opposition for negotiations to hold the next Senate elections by open ballot and said that the government is still ready to legislate for holding the Senate elections through open ballot.

Sadiq Sanjarani has become the chairman of the Senate in a completely transparent manner but if the opposition wants, it may go to whatever forum it wants, the Punjab governor said, adding, unfortunately, political parties in Pakistan only accept the elections and results that are in their own favour.

If the results are not in their favour, they start criticising the courts, said the Punjab governor while addressing an event on women's rights at Governor’s House on Saturday and talking to the media. Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of the Punjab governor, noted singer Humaira Arshad, former actress Nishu were also present on the occasion. A large number of women from different walks of life also participated in the event.

Talking to the media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been repeatedly asking the opposition to adopt the method of the open ballot for the Senate elections but the opposition continued to oppose it. Now the politicians are pointing finger at each other after the elections of chairman of Senate.

“I think as long as there is no open ballot for the Senate elections, the practice of horse-trading will continue and the elections will be controversial,” said Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. He said that it was still time for the opposition to give up the politics of stubbornness and negotiate with the government for legislation for open ballot in the future Senate elections. “We are ready to legislate and transparent Senate elections will strengthen not only the Senate but also democracy, he added. Replying to a question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the PTI government had always respected the decisions of courts and if any decision came from any court regarding the election of chairman of Senate, then, of course, we will respect it. Sadiq Sanjarani has been elected chairman of the Senate in accordance with the constitution and in a transparent manner and the opposition should also accept the results openly instead of making a fuss about it.

Addressing the function, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that previous governments paid only paying lip service to resolving women's issues but the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided employment opportunities to women.

At the same time, practical steps have been taken for their progress and prosperity in all fields, due to which, today women in every field, including entrepreneurship, seem to be ahead of men, he said. The Punjab governor said that without the empowerment of women, development of any country is impossible. Therefore, all sections of society should fulfil their responsibility to ensure provision of rights to women, he said.