Protest against proposed privatisation of Wapda

MULTAN: Hundreds of activists of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union on Friday encircled the Mepco headquarters to press their demands. The protest was organised in front of the Mepco chief office on Khanewal Road under the leadership of regional chairman Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool. The Mepco employees and the workers from Multan circle, Chief Office, GSC, Construction, Revenue wing, GSO, Computer center, TRW, Finance Directorate, Regional Training Centre, Civil Works, M&T participated in the protest. The protesters also rejected the appointment of chief executives from private sectors in distribution companies.