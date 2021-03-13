Most PML-N MPs did not cast vote for Gilani: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on Friday said opposition's reaction to the victory of Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, as new Chairman of the upper house was expected. Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold Senate elections through open balloting but the opposition did not support him. He said most of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPs did not want to cast their votes in favor of Yousaf Raza Gillani. He said the government and opposition would have to sit-together to bring electoral reforms as dialogue was the only solution of all problems, adding doors are never closed in the democratic system.