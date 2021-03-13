close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

SHC Green, Pakistan Lawyers win league matches

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Green and Pakistan Lawyers won their league matches against Green Sports and Karachi Bar Association, respectively, in the first Jameel Ahmed cricket tournament at Tariq Memorial ground.

SHC Green set target of 180 run in T20 overs match against Green sports with brilliant batting of Adnan Sagheer (55 runs) and Sajid Pechuho (54). SHC Green restricted the Green sports to 138 runs, winning the match by 42 runs.

