National volleyball put off

ISLAMABAD: The National Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held in Lahore at the end of March, has been postponed due to the decision by the Punjab government to suspend sports activities as the Covid-19 cases were growing in the province.

Talking to ‘The News’, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Ch Mohammad Yaqoob said the decision regarding the postponement of the event was taken on Friday.

“We were planning to hold the championship in a big and attractive way. This also included live coverage of the Super Eight competition but now we are postponing the event for better times ahead.”

Yaqoob hoped to organise the event after Eidul Fitr. “We are now planning to hold the event after Ramzan. Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation would be much better by that time.”

The PVF chairman added that there was some exciting talent which the fans need to watch.

“Pakistan volleyball was always at the forefront when it comes to spotting out volleyball talent. We have got some exciting volleyball talent for the fans to see. Hopefully, the fans would be able witness the standard of volleyball and the young talent the country has spotted in recent times.”

With the help of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), the PVF also organised a camp at the POF Wah Complex recently.

“A total of 25 young players used POF’s facilities and have attained a position where the team can pose a real threat to the best in Asia,” Yaqoob said.