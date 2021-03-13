Coronavirus cases: Educational institutions, parks, indoor wedding halls closed for two weeks in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has said all educational institutions, cinemas, parks, indoor wedding halls, hotels, shrines and sports activities will be closed for the next two weeks due to rapid spreading of coronavirus in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot.

He also ordered closing of all kinds of recreational activities in the Gujranwala division. The commissioner said that the areas where the number of corona cases was increasing, smart lockdown should be strictly enforced to prevent the spread of corona. These instructions would be implemented from Sunday. He said that restoration of oxygen supply in all hospitals across the district should be strictly implemented.