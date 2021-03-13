CTD arrests ‘MQM-L hitman wanted for cops’ murders’

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department announced on Friday the arrest of an activist of a political party, who is alleged to be involved in the target killings of police officers, including a superintendent of police, two deputy superintendents of police and a station house officer of the Karachi police.

CTD chief DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said Khawaja Faisal was arrested with weapons and ammunition in a raid carried out in District Central by the Investigation Wing of the department.

Investigations found that the man was associated with a target killing team of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and alleged to be involved in a number of murders. Moreover, he was wanted in a terrorism and murder case lodged at the Gulberg Police Station. According to the FIR, he along with his accomplices targeted ASI Iqbal Khan Niazi and a private person, Habib Ahmed. His target killing team accomplices were identified as Zakir Hussain, Irfan Sindhi, Asif Budha, Abu Irfan and Yameen.

He disclosed that he along with his accomplices targeted two persons, Muhammad Saleem and Abid, who belonged to their rival group, in the Risala police remit. The trial is going on and the final report of the case is A-Class.

DIG Hamid said Faisal along with his associates was also found involved in the target killing of former DSP Rahim Bangash in Mithadar, SP Jail Amanullah in the Preedy police remit, SHO Nasirul Hasan in the Brigade police limits and other cases registered at the CID and Nazimabad police stations.

He added that in an FIR (929/2010) lodged under sections of murder and terrorism at the Preedy Police Station, Faisal’s two accomplices, Syed Abu Irfan and Muhammad Ishtiaq, had been convicted for the murder of DSP Nawaz Ranjha.