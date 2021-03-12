ANP leader Sadruddin Marwat laid to rest

LAKKI MARWAT: The Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sadruddin Marwat passed away after protracted illness in a hospital in Islamabad and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Mammakhel village on Thursday. He was 62. His funeral prayer was offered at his village which was attended by people from different walks of life and party workers.

Late Sadruddin Marwat served as provincial information secretary at Bacha Khan Markaz. He was the husband of former ANP woman MPA Yasmeen Zia Marwat.

District General Secretary Farmanullah Khan said Sadruddin Marwat had been suffering from the heart ailment for a long time and for the last several days he had been undergoing treatment in Islamabad.

He served as the district president of ANP Lakki Marwat while he had contested elections from PK-93 Naurang constituency on ANP ticket from 2002 to 2018.

The ANP used to be inactive in Lakki Marwat but due to his efforts it was reorganised and reactivated.

During the ANP government, he got approved various development projects for the rural and urban areas of Lakki Marwat district.