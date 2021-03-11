Hamza, Shahbaz discuss political situation

LAHORE: On the occasion of his appearance in the accountability court, Hamza Shahbaz called on PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

Party sources said Hamza also discussed the political situation with his father and asked about his back pain. Both the father and son appeared at the accountability court in the money-laundering reference. Hamza Shahbaz has recently been released on bail from the Lahore High Court. Other leaders of PML-N including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Atta Tarar also met Shahbaz Sharif and inquired about his health.