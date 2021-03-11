LAHORE:A condolence reference for Director Admin and HR of Jang Group Dr Zia-ud-Din Ahmed Zia was held here on Wednesday by Daily Jang Workers Union (CBA). Union president Haji Ibrahim, general secretary Muhammad Farooq Awan, senior vice-president Muhammad Arshad, vice-president Azeem Mughal, joint secretary Afsar Khan Hazarvi, finance secretary Arshad Muneer Khan, Hafiz Iftikhar and others attended the reference. They offered Fateha for the departed soul and praised the services of Dr Zia-ud-Din for the organisation and the workers.