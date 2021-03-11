Basharat concerned at rising deaths by kite strings, firing

LAHORE:At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on law and order chaired by Law Minister Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the action taken against illegal housing societies in Rawalpindi seeking a detailed report from Rawalpindi Development Authority and local administration on the issue.

The meeting was briefed on the law and order situation in the Kacha area of Dera Ghazi Khan Division on which it was decided to take stern action to eradicate criminal gangs and restore law and order there.

Expressing grave concern over the rising incidences of deaths due to kite string and aerial firing, Raja Basharat ordered the police to deal with those responsible with iron fists. The minister directed the IG to take strict measures to curb robbery, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes in the province and not to be lax in this regard.

The meeting also offered Fateha Khawani and approved Shaheed Police Package for Inspector Imran Abbas who was martyred in Rawalpindi. A report on the firing incident in Gujranwala was also presented on the occasion. Raja Basharat directed that strict action be taken against those involved in the incident as per law.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD and other law enforcement officers were present. Sports activities: Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that sports and extracurricular activities are being promoted as it is of utmost necessary for establishing a healthy society.

He termed the promotion of positive activities a mission of the Punjab government which is being taken ahead according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was stated by him while addressing the inaugural ceremony of football tournament in municipal football stadium Wednesday.

The minister congratulated the organisers of the tournament and said the government had issued funds for the construction and expansion of municipal football stadium in a short span of time. He said that sports were compulsory for maintaining a healthy mind and body.