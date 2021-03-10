Inter forms submission schedule revised

close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued a revised schedule for the submission of admission forms of regular and private candidates for the Intermediate Part 1, Part 2 Annual Examinations 2021. Candidates can submit their entry forms till March 12, 2021 with single fee, till March 22 with double fee and with triple fee till 30 March, 2021. BISE Lahore spokesperson said that no admission form would be received after March 30, 2021.

