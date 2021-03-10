Prolonged drought hits Kurram

PARACHINAR: The prolonged drought has badly affected the crops, vegetables and trees and created an acute shortage of water in Kurram tribal district.

Locals said that the area had been hit by famine for the last four months due to which the wheat crop, vegetables and fodder for livestock were affected.

The situation has particularly sent a wave of disappointment among the farmers and owners of forests.

The Kurram district is known for producing good crops and vegetables owing to enough snowfall and rains in the winter season but this year it has not received any snowfall or sufficient rains. This has created a difficult situation in the district.

Locals added that Koh-e-Sufaid range in Kurram would receive sufficient snowfall and rains in the winter and the white blanket on the mountain presented a fascinating view round the year but this time the lack of snowfall and rains had deprived the people and tourists from seeing the eye-catching sight in the district.

The rain-fed lands have almost gone barren due to the current famine.