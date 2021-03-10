QWP protests against rising inflation in Charsadda

CHARSDDA: The members of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) here on Tuesday staged a protest against the rising price-hike in the country.

A large number of QWP workers led by party’s provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao gathered at the Farooq Azam Chowk in Charsadda city.

Holding banners and placards, they chanted slogans against the government for the burgeoning price-hike. The protesters also torched the effigy of the prime minister to vent anger at the government fiscal policies.

Addressing the protesters, Sikandar Sherpao asked the rulers to step down, saying they had been unable to provide any relief to the people.

“The have-nots have been exposed to a host of problems but the rulers are least bothered to mitigate their sufferings in the face of backbreaking inflation,” he added.

Terming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inefficient, the QWP leader said the rulers were following the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had no regard for the woes of the common people. He said that the people were fed up with the rulers and they did not want them to remain in power any longer. “We need to get rid of this government, the sooner the better,” he remarked.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the PTI rulers had reneged on all pledges and the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

“The PTI leaders would not have made unrealistic pledges had they been sincere,” he argued.

He said the claims about creating 10 million jobs and building five million houses were all political gimmicks to deceive the people.