Bid to smuggle ‘ice’ drug foiled

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle ice (methamphetamine) and arrested one person at the Bacha Khan International Airport.
An official said the accused Muhammad Irfan was arrested and 4.7 kg ‘ice’ in a rubber cavity was recovered from him. The accused was travelling to Bahrain.
A case was registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and investigation launched.