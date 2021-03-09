Hamza, aides discuss Daska by-poll

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday held an important meeting to discuss the upcoming by-election in Daska on March 18.

The meeting was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, which was attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique while Noshin Iftikhar was also taken on board.

During the meeting, all PML-N members of National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to Sialkot were assigned duties related to the election and Hamza vowed to himself monitor the entire election campaign. Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and Armaghan Sobhani were given special tasks.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza said this election is of an important nature and it is necessary to win it by a huge margin. He said the election will be fought with a better planning. He said the incompetent rulers did nothing for the welfare of people. “Our government had a growth rate of 5.80pc while now the growth rate is zero,” he said, adding that the PDM leadership will decide the future of the government.

The PML-N built motorways during its tenure and laid a network of roads across the country, he said, adding that darkness was eradicated from the country by adding 12,000 megawatts of electricity to the system. He said there is a huge difference in the prices of essential commodities and prices of everything have been escalated.