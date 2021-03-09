Social media friendships leading to marital breakups: LHC

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Monday expressed concern over the increasing trend of love marriage against the parents’ will. The court said social media friendship trends were not only mentally torturing parents, but also contributing to marital breakdowns. Justice Anwarul Haq Punnu gave this observation while hearing harassment petitions filed by different couples. Justice Haq declared the Nikah conditions insufficient and said Haq Mehr must be Rs1 million. “If the person writes plot in Haq Mehr, it must be worth minimum Rs500,000 to protect the girl as her lover would not be able to breach the wedlock. The court also ordered incorporating monthly expenses and other conditions in the Nikah deed. The court also directed the police not to harass or disturb the love marriage couples.