PML-N holds meeting to discuss by-election in Daska

LAHORE: The PML-N on Monday held a meeting to discuss the upcoming by-election in Daska on March 18. The meeting was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, which was attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique while Noshin Iftikhar was also taken on board.