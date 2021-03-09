‘Ehsaas empowering women through 50% plus benefits’

Our correspondent

Islamabad:This International Women’s Day, Ehsaas celebrates the destitute women and girls from lagging areas of Pakistan and their efforts in shaping a post-COVID inclusive Pakistan. Foundational to Ehsaas is the realization that it is critically important to ensure that the programme is responsive to needs of women in the country. Hence, the socio-economic transformation of women is ensured through Ehsaas 50% plus benefits policy in its entirety.

Ehsaas encompasses several programmes and initiatives- Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Interest Free Loan, Ehsaas Amdan and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship targeted towards women, across a plethora of domains including financial empowerment, poverty graduation, education, healthcare, policy and digital inclusion.

Championing women in Ehsaas, SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar commented, “A country cannot thrive when half of its population is not educated and enabled to fulfill their potentials. Therefore, at its core, Ehsaas aims to lift the 7 million poorest women in Pakistan out of poverty and help them to achieve their potential.”

Aiming to enrol and benefit 7 million deserving women by June 2021, the Ehsaas Kafaalat provides a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 along with saving bank account to the most destitute women, regardless of religion, race, or ethnicity. In 2020, during COVID-19 pandemic, Ehsaas delivered 54% emergency cash to women.

Through Ehsaas Interest Free Loans programme in the National Poverty Graduation Initiative, 45% women beneficiaries have been provided opportunities to build microenterprises. With 50% scholarships reserved for girls, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme provides 200,000 need and merit-based scholarship over 4 years.

Also, enabling 200,000 households and 1.4 million individuals to graduate out of poverty under the 4-year Ehsaas Amdan program, 60% of small income generating assets have been allocated for women. In Waseela-e-Taleem Digital and Ehsaas Nashonuma programmes, conditional cash transfers are being made to mothers and these include a higher stipend amount for girls Rs2,000 for girls and Rs1,500 for boys.