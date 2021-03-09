SA Garden Pakistan Open Tennis begins

LAHORE: More than 300 players are participating in SA Garden Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh E Jinnah Lahore which began on Monday.

Events are Men’s Singles & Doubles, Ladies Singles, Juniors Boys Under 18 Singles & Doubles, Boys Under 14 Singles & Doubles, Boys & Girls Under 12 Singles & Doubles, Boys & Girls Under 10 Singles , Boys & Girls Under 8, Boys & Girls Under 6, Seniors 40 Plus Doubles, Seniors 50 Plus Doubles.

The main draw matches will start from Tuesday (today). All finals will be played on March 14. The championship is being organised under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. The Sponsor of the championship, SA Gardens (Sa Group), is a well-known name construction industry.

Result of Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1st Round:-

Hassan Shaukat beat Dr. Nufaid 6-1

Shahzaib Zahid beat Abdulah Karim

Hassan Ali beat Umir Javeed 6-0.