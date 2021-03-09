Medical students urged to focus on research

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said the white coat is a reflection of real personality of doctors and their beauty which is a symbol of service to suffering humanity, adding no society can develop without research and heaving latest knowledge. He was addressing the MBBS students enrolled in the 9th session of Ameer Uddin Medical College. Former Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said female doctors are at the forefront in the field of medicine and by treating and serving patients during the Corona epidemic, they have demonstrated their skills and are on the list of frontline medical workers in this epidemic.

Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Maneza Saeed, Prof Muhammad Moin and other faculty members including Dr Saira Gulzar were present.

On International Women’s Day, Prof Al-freed Zafar said the role of women in the medical field is not hidden from anyone, nurses and lady doctors in this field are always on the front foot to serve the suffering humanity and today's Women's Day is dedicated to the young nurses and doctors who have established high traditions of duty in any difficulty from dengue to corona.