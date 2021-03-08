‘NAB pursuing mega corruption cases of big fish for logical conclusion’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that mega corruption cases of big fish are being brought to the logical conclusion through vigorous prosecution as per law so that the billions of rupees looted money could be recovered from corrupt elements and deposited in national exchequer.

“The NAB will not come under any pressure and threat in discharge of its national duties in order to eradicate corruption by adopting accountability for all policy,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

NAB chairman directed all concerned to complete all inquiries and investigations on merit and in light of concrete documentary evidence. He claimed that the Bureau’s performance is excellent as comparing to other anti-corruption institutions, which have recognised by reputed national and international organisations.

He directed all regional bureaus to present fresh report about the cases of illegal housing societies and Mudarba case so that the latest progress could be reviewed as per law.

He said NAB is determined to eradicate the menace of corruption by devising an effective corruption combating strategy. He said the last three year’s comparative performance report testifies excellent performance of NAB.

He said according to Gilani and Gallup survey findings some 59 percent people have expressed satisfaction over performance of NAB. He said some 1,230 corruption references having accumulated worth of Rs947 billion are currently under trial in various accountability courts.

He said the NAB has established modern forensic laboratory, having latest facilities in its Rawalpindi Bureau and this lab has helped improving the standard of inquiries and investigations.

He said the NAB has introduced the concept of combined investigation team to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory staff. The NAB chairman said combined investigation team, comprising director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel, has improved the performance of the Bureau.

He said the NAB had signed MoU with China to monitor the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He said youth is our future and Bureau had inked MoU with Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said the NAB had introduced a comprehensive quality grading system to review the annual performance of the apex accountability body’s officers who have been posted at its headquarters and regional offices.

Under the system, the NAB chairman said performance of regional Bureaus’ would be evaluated, the mistakes of the officers of regional bureaus and headquarters will be identified and strict disciplinary action will be taken against incompetent and negligent officers. The NAB chairman directed regional bureaus to ensure protecting the self-esteem of visiting accused as the Bureau is people friendly institute, which is working in accordance with law.