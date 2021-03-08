tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gujrat police nabbed 178 POs: Gujrat police arrested 178 proclaimed offenders during the last month. Police arrested 28 members of nine gangs of robbers, 95 drug dealers and 123 illicit arms carriers last month. The stolen goods worth more than Rs10.27m were recovered from the robbers and thieves and handed over to their owners.