Historic steps taken for women’s empowerment: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that respect of women is a part of our social and religious norms.

West cannot even imagine the rights which have been awarded to the women in Islam. Allah Almighty has given respect to woman by making her custodian of beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister.

In his message on the occasion of World Women’s Rights Day, the chief minister said that women are approximately 50 per cent of the population of Pakistan. He said that role of women in practical life for the socio-economic development of the country cannot be neglected. Previous governments did not take any positive step to include women in the national mainstream.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to take women in mainstream. Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life, he added.

The chief minister said that empowering women is the mission of the PTI government and historic steps have been taken in this regard. He said that 187 Day Care Centres had been established throughout the province. Seven new centres were inaugurated last year, he added. A facility of hostel has been provided for the working women. New hospitals are being established for ensuring quality treatment to mother and child. He maintained that more new mother and child care hospitals would be set up at a cost of Rs280 million in Attock, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Layyah. He said that work was being carried out on Mother and Childcare Hospital in Lahore and Mianwali.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would take steps to make women of backward areas economically and socially strong. They will get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan. Pakistani women are hard-working, capable and earned the name in different sectors, he added. They work side by side with men. “Today we reiterate that the all-out effort will be made to protect the rights of the women,” the CM concluded.