Three killed in different incidents in Sukkur

SUKKUR: An accused stabbed his wife to death and injured his brothers in Shikarpur, while two other people were killed in different incidents in Khairpur and Bhit Shah.

Reports said the accused Nazeer alias Gharho injured four people in a knife attack, including his wife, Saira, and his brothers, Zahid, Khalid, and Arbello Lolai. Reports said his wife died when she was being shifted to a local hospital along with the other injured. The police have arrested the accused, and said an investigation was underway to find the cause of the incident. In another incident at Bhit Shah, some unidentified accused shot dead a tractor driver, Ali Gohar Magsi and managed to escape from the spot. A clash between two groups of Gopang clan near Thari Mirwah in Khairpur has claimed the life of a man, identified as Mumtaz Gopang.