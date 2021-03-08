Dutch envoy advocates equal rights for women

Islamabad : Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp has advocated equal rights for women and girls.

“The Netherlands recognises the role and contribution of women all over the world and stands for promoting equal rights for women and girls,” the envoy said in an International Women’s Day message.

The day will be marked worldwide today (March 8) to acknowledge the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women with the theme 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.'

The Dutch ambassador said this year, he and members of his embassy’s staff paid a special tribute to the women working in the healthcare sector and fighting coronavirus. “Khwatein ka aalmi din mubarak ho (Happy Women's Day to you!). ‘Mein har larki aur khatoon ko khirajay tehseen pesh karta hoon’ (I'm full of accolades for the girls and women’s work). And especially this year, I would like to recognise and thank the women, who are at the forefront in our fight against coronavirus, including doctors, caregivers, scientists and paramedics.

“Promoting the women's empowerment is the guiding principle in everything we do at the embassy,” he said.

Women members of the embassy’s staff praised their organisation for empowering them and enabling them to speak their mind.