HEC announces scholarships for Balochistan

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited students from Balochistan to apply for LLB, LLM, and PhD scholarships, for study at local as well as foreign institutions.

Students having a domicile of local certificate of Balochistan can apply for scholarships to pursue their Indigenous LLB (5 years), Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign PhD studies. Students who fulfil the eligibility criteria for the respective category can apply online through eportal.hec.gov.pk The applicants will be required to obtain 50 per cent marks (Accumulative Test Score) in the Aptitude Test.

Maximum age limit for LLB studies is 25 years, for LLM 30 years, and for PhD 35 years. For LLB studies, the candidates must have completed 12 years of education with at least 50 per cent marks in the intermediate or equivalent examination. For LLM and PhD studies, the applicants must have completed LLB and LLM, respectively, from HEC recognised degree awarding institutions with at least 50 per cent marks in Bachelor Degree.