KMC plans plantation around University Road where work on Red Line project set to begin

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided not to plant trees on University Road due to the construction of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) track starting this month. Instead, the corporation has tasked its parks and horticulture department with finding new avenues near University Road for its plantation campaign. More than 25,000 trees will be planted with the Red Line project.

KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that after the completion of the Red Line BRT System, the city's people would have better transport facilities. He added that work on the project would started soon and it would be completed within two years.

The administrator was presiding over a meeting to review measures for the Red Line BRT System at the KMC building. The project's chief executive officer Wasiq Jalil, Murtaza Bukhari, Ahmed Qidwani, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Culture, Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that after the completion of the Red Line BRT, Yellow Line BRT and Green Line BRT, the people of Karachi would be able to commute fast. He said the Red Line BRT would run from Malir to Numaish.

He directed the parks department to plant trees at other places near University Road as trees already planted there would have to be uprooted or transplanted for the BRT project.

Ahmed also passed directives for an alternative route plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic as people might face difficulties due to the development work. He said the legal structures lying in between the Red Line BRT route would be compensated or resettled.

He said that under the Red Line BRT, the drainage system would also be replaced.

Jalil apprised Ahmed about the project and sought the KMCâ€™s cooperation for it, to which the administrator assured full cooperation for the project. The Red Line BRT is approximately a 29-kilometre corridor, extending from Model Colony in Malir in the northeast of the port city to the Mazar-e-Quaid and Jinnah Avenue in its southwest, where it will intersect at Numaish with the Green Line corridor.

The route of the Red Line will pass through 13 major intersections and a total of 24 bus stops will be located along it where entry and exit points will be provided. Ten overheads and seven underpasses have also been included in the BRTâ€™s plan.