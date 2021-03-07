Hasheesh, Shimza, Asad win Junior National Tennis titles

LAHORE: Hasheesh Kumar, Shimza Durab and Asad Zaman won titles at the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday.

Hasheesh Kumar grabbed the boys U-18 title by beating Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the hard-fought battle. Hasheesh secured the second title of the event when he and Mahatir Muhammad defeated the spirirted pair of Zalan Khan/Hamid Israr 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in the U-18 doubles final.

The girls U-18 title was claimed by sensational Shimza Durab, who outclassed Natalia Zaman 6-1, 6-0.

The boys U-14 final between Asad Zaman, being trained by former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (ZTBL coach), and Ahtesham Humayun was a treat to watch. After a tough fight, Asad won the final and title by 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Haider Ali Rizwan/Husnain Ali Rizwan outpaced the pair of Ahtesham Humayun and Hamza Roman 4-1, 4-2.

The girls U-14 title was won by Amna Ali Qayyum, who outlasted Labika Durab 4-1, 4-1.

Haniya Minhas claimed the boys/girls U-12 title by beating Hamza Roman 1-4, 4-1, 4-2.

The boys/girls U-10 title was grabbed by Abdur Rehman bin Mohammad Sohail, who beat his younger sister Hajra Sohail 4-0, 4-2 for his seventh consecutive title of this year.