Bilawal greets Mengal, Maalik, Aimal on Gilani’s victory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the PDM's joint candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani's victory is the victory of democracy as the strong opposition alliance created cracks in government's ranks.

“Imran Khan's so-called change was also rejected by conscientious public representatives of the government,” he said in a telephonic conversation with Balochistan National Party Chief Akhtar Mengal and National Party head Dr Abdul Maalik. Bilawal telephoned Mengal and Maalik and congratulated them on the success of Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate elections.

Bilawal also telephoned Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan and ex-chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Haider Khan Hoti and discussed with them the current political situation of the country.

Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri has made it clear that if Prime Minister Imran Khan gets vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the opposition would still be able to move a no-confidence motion against him.

Talking to The News, she said: “The government camps are deliberately spreading wrong information in the media that if Prime Minister Imran Khan gets vote of confidence, the opposition cannot move a no-confidence motion against him for next six months.” She said the vote of confidence and the no-confidence motion have no correlation.

To a question, she said: “The PDM will discuss the issue of no-confidence motion against the prime minister and its component parties will take a decision about it with consensus.” She said moving the no-confidence motion is the right of the opposition parties and they would use this constitutional right whenever decide to do so.”

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has committed contempt under the Election Commission Act as the Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent and constitutional body and the prime minister’s allegations against it are an insult and undermine its authority.

“The PM has committed contempt under Section 10 of the Election Commission Act 2017. It states that the commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 or any other law pertaining to contempt of court,” she said in a statement on Friday. She said it is ironic that the PM is criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding Senate elections through secret ballot.