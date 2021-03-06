Hasheesh to face Faizan in Junior National Tennis U18 final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Hasheesh Kumar will face Faizan Fayyaz in the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 boys U-18 final to be played on Saturday (today) at PLTA Courts.
In the boys U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Uzair Khan and won the encounter by 7-5, 6-2. Hasheesh Kumar brushed aside Hamid Israr by 6-4, 6-2. Hasheesh will also feature in boys U-18 doubles final, where he, along with Mahatir Muhammad, will face the pair of Hamid Israr and Zalan Khan.
In the first U-18 doubles semifinal, Hasheesh/Mahatir overpowered Bilal Asim/Faizan Fayyaz 4-1, 4-1. Hamid Israr/Zalan Khan defeated Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas 5-3, 4-2 in the second semifinal.
Shimza Durab and Natalia Zaman set girls U-18 final clash against each other by winnig their respective semifinals. In the first semifinal, Shimza outpaced Amna Ali Qayyum 6-0, 6-4. Natalia outsmarted Ashtafila Arif 6-1, 6-0 in the second semifinal.
In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ahtesham Humaym beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0. Asad Zaman defeated Husnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-1.
In the U-12 semifinals, Haniya Minhas outscored Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0 while Hamza Roman beat Omer Jawad 5-3, 4-2.
In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Ismail/Omer had to struggle hard to beat the spirited pair of Hamza and Zohaib Afzal Malik 2-4, 4-0, 10-8 while Abubakar Talha/Haniya Minhas comfortably downed the pair of Ameer Mazari and Sameer Zaman 4-1, 4-1.
In U-10 final, Abdur Rehman bin Mohammed Sohail of AAA Associates will take on his younger sister Hajra Sohail.