Pre-poll promises

Whichever government comes into power through the votes of people is supposed to complete its constitutional tenure of five years. However, the PTI-led government has unfortunately lost popularity among people because of its unsatisfactory performance which has led to high inflation and economic meltdown. There is no denying that the PTI’s pre-polls agenda was quite people-friendly. However, the party could not deliver on its promises because it spent most of its time in an unnecessary war of words with the opposition. There is a Chinese proverb that says “A bad workman always blames his tools”. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to review his policies and should divert his attention to his pre-polls slogans. Undoubtedly, he is working with good intentions.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad