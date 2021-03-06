Legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara paid tribute

LAHORE:A candlelight vigil was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to pay tribute to Pakistan’s legendary mountain climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition to scale the world’s second-highest peak K2 in the winter season.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also participated in the candlelight vigil organised by the University’s students from Gilgit Baltistan.

Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of Ali Sadpar, also joined the candlelight vigil through a video link. A one-minute silence was observed in the memory of Ali Sadpara and his fellow mountaineers John Snorri and Juan Pablo.

Addressing the Government College University students, Sajid Sadpara said he and his family are grateful to the people of Pakistan for their unprecedented love for his father.

He also expressed gratitude to Prof Zaidi and students of Gilgit Baltistan for organising this candlelight vigil in the memory of his father.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said Pakistan had lost a brave climber who was the only Pakistani to have scaled eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, and he made the first-ever winter ascent of the world’s ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

Prof Zaidi talked about the importance of remembering the national heroes, saying, "When we remember heroes like Ali Sadpara, their life stories inspired the youth and give them courage and motivation to do something good and big for the country. Later, a special prayer was offered for late Ali Sadpara.