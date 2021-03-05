VCs praise AWKUM Learning Management System

PESHAWAR: Vice-chancellors of various universities on Thursday praised the Learning Management System (LMS) of the Abdul Wali khan University Mardan (AWKUM).

They said this during a visit to the university, said a press release. Professor Dr Mukaram Khan, VC, University of Swabi, Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmad, VC, University of Charsada, Professor Dr Shahid Khattak, VC, University of Engineering, Mardan, Professor Dr Ghazala Yasmin, VC, Women University Mardan, Professor Dr Abid Zakir Khan, Pro- VC, University of Haripur, Ismail khan and Said Imran of the Bank of Khyber were present.

AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zahoorul Haq gave a detailed briefing to the guests about the LMS.

He assured the AWKUM is committed to excellence in conducting research and its doors are open for all KP universities in this regard.

The vice-chancellor said the credit for preparing the highly functional LMS undoubtedly goes to the department of Computer science, especially Dr Ateeq and his students who worked hard to ensure the unhindered and smooth functioning of the LMS.

Dr Zahoorul Haq said to continue imparting education during the lockdown was the primary responsibility of administration for which the academic council had already approved the LMS.

This decision was made in light of the directives received from the government as well as the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad to sustain the education activities even in the extraordinarily tough situation. He said the overall system at the AWKUM is being digitised which mainly include admissions for private examinations, academic and administrative activities.

The vice-chancellors of the KP universities expressed interest in the LMS and said it is a great achievement and they wanted the AWKUM to extend the system to the rest of the universities.