Time for fresh polls: Zardari, Fazl, Nawaz agree PM must resign immediately

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Thursday telephoned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after victory of Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections from Islamabad.

The three reached consensus that it was time for fresh elections and Imran Khan must resign as the prime minister immediately, according to the party sources.

Zardari thanked both leaders over their support for victory of former premier Gilani as the joint PDM candidate. He told the Maulana that the PDM, with its political strategy, ensured defeat of the government candidate and exposed the government. “The government members are in contact with us as they are fed up with them [PTI leadership],” he claimed.

It was decided in the conversation that the nominee for the Senate chairman slot would be decided after consultations with the PDM member parties.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Yusuf Raza Gilani was consensus candidate of the PDM and his victory of the opposition alliance. He said the Imran government would be sent packing with joint struggle from the PDM platform.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also called the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, and thanked him for the PML-N support to Gilani in Senate elections.

It was decided during the conversation that political struggle from the PDM platform would be expedited for sending the government packing.